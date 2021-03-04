California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly. The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots. Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate what businesses can be open. Dr. Mark Ghaly says those neighborhoods have lower rates of vaccination but often are the most at risk from coronavirus.