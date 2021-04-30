      Weather Alert

California trucks salmon to Pacific; low river levels blamed

Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:43am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California officials will again truck millions of young salmon raised at fish hatcheries in the state’s Central Valley to the Pacific Ocean. They say projected river conditions show the waterways the fish use to travel downstream will be historically low and warm due to increasing drought. State officials announced the massive trucking operation Wednesday. They say the effort is aimed at ensuring the highest level of survival for the young salmon on their hazardous journey to the ocean. The state began transporting fish to coastal sites last week. Federal officials plan to join them starting Monday.

 

