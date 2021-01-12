      Weather Alert

California turns stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centers

Jan 12, 2021 @ 9:01am

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is transforming baseball stadiums and fairgrounds into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state. Johns Hopkins University reports that California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday. The state ranks third nationally for COVID-19-related deaths. Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on ramping up vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections. The Democratic governor has pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, twice what’s been done so far. Vaccination sites are planned for a Disneyland Resort parking lot, the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and the Sacramento fairgrounds.

 

