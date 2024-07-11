KWHL KWHL Logo

Can Hugh Jackman Guess Ryan Reynolds’ Fave Taylor Track?

July 11, 2024 7:29AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In the never ending promotion for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds sat down with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy to see how well they knew each other.

Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively, are close to Taylor so this is a loaded question. Levy guesses ‘The One That Starts With “Gorgeous”‘ (which features the voice of their daughter James at the beginning saying “Gorgeous”). Jackman guesses “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”…but that was wrong too. Of course he picks “Betty” because it mentions all three of his daughter’s names!

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26th.

Recently Played

CorduroyPearl Jam
12:37am
MagneticWage War
12:34am
MagneticWage War
12:34am
Life Is BeautifulSixx A.M.
12:30am
EverlongFoo Fighters
12:26am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance
2

Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
3

There I Ruined It – “Baby”
4

Melting of Alaska’s Juneau icefield accelerates, losing snow nearly 5 times faster than in the 1980s
5

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio