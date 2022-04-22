      Weather Alert

Canada Eases Virus Travel Measures For Kids Aged 5 To 11

Apr 22, 2022 @ 9:19am

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Canada says unvaccinated children aged five to 11 traveling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada beginning Monday.

Pre-entry tests will still be needed for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada.

Children under five years of age don’t currently require a COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

Government officials announced several other small changes to ease restrictions for international travelers taking effect on Monday.

Fully vaccinated travelers, and children under 12 accompanying them, will no longer need to provide their quarantine plans when they enter the country.

#Trending
Mike Tyson Throws Punches On JetBlue Flight
Thor: Love and Thunder - Official Teaser
The IRS Says She's Dead. She Says She's Alive and Wants Her Money.
15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death At California High School
Arrival of final 2 F-35s completes complement at Alaska base
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On