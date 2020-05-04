Carnival Cruise Line says it’s canceling Alaska sailings

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says the company is canceling its sailings to Alaska this summer. The move adds to the mounting woes facing the state’s tourism industry amid coronavirus concerns. A spokesperson says the announcement refers only to Carnival Cruise Line and not the other cruise brands under the umbrella of Carnival Corp. Mike Tibbles, with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, says so far 419 voyages to Alaska have been canceled. Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on any changes to its plans. Holland America Line said so far nothing has changed regarding its plans.