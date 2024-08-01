KWHL KWHL Logo

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge

August 1, 2024 6:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s coming full circle for Carrie Underwood as she is replacing Katy Perry as the newest judge!  This had to happen at some point right??? She’s one of the show’s biggest success stories, so it’s only fitting she return 20 years after it made her a star!

Since winning the show in 2005, she’s gone on to sell 85 million records and generate 28 #1 singles!!! Underwood also has 8 Grammys on her shelf, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMAs.

The next season of “American Idol” launches next spring!

 

 

Recently Played

PsychoHardy
1:08am
PsychoHardy
1:08am
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:03am
Sweating BulletsMegadeth
12:58am
WreckagePearl Jam
12:52am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
3

President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race
4

Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards
5

Angelina Jolie Wants To “End The Fighting” With Brad Pitt