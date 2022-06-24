      Weather Alert

CDC Green Lights Moderna COVID Shots for Older Kids

Jun 24, 2022 @ 9:26am

NEW YORK (AP) – There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens.

This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots – full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11.

The doses are to be given about a month apart.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

Recently Played

Saturday, June 25th, 2022
#Trending
NFL’s Tony “The Goose” Siragusa Dead At 55
Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman
Odd Alaska House race takes new twist as Gross plans to quit
Civil Jury Finds Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Teenager In 1975
Good Times With Mike Tyson
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On