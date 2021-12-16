      Weather Alert

CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Over J&J Shot

Dec 16, 2021 @ 11:56am

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction – about 16 million – got the J&J option.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

#Trending
Michael Nesmith, The Monkee For All Seasons, Dies At 78
OJ Simpson A ‘Completely Free Man’
Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Federal Charge In George Floyd’s Death
Thousands Without Heat, Water After Tornadoes In Kentucky Kill Dozens
Tribal consortium offers free STI tests to Alaskans
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On