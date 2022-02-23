      Weather Alert

CDC: Some Should Wait Longer For 2nd COVID Shot

Feb 23, 2022 @ 9:25am

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. health officials say some people getting Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should consider waiting up to eight weeks between the first and second doses.

That’s instead of the three or four weeks previously recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly changed its advice on Tuesday.

They says they are reacting to research showing that a longer interval can provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus.

They also say the longer wait may help diminish an already rare vaccination side effect: a form of heart inflammation seen in some young men.

The suggestion doesn’t apply to those under 12 years old or over 65.

