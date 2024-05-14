KWHL KWHL Logo

Celebs Sign On For “The Real Full Monty” Special For Cancer Awareness

May 14, 2024 6:15AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek are getting cheeky as part of  an upcoming Fox special, The Real Full Monty. Inspired by the film and a UK TV show, the idea behind the show is to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

 

Anderson will lead the group as they train and rehearse for a strip-tease performance choreographed by Mandy Moore. The special will also include personal stories from the celebrities about how cancer has impacted their lives.

Recently Played

Mr. BrownstoneGuns N Roses
2:19pm
S!ckThe Warning
2:16pm
Neon GraveDayseeker
2:12pm
UngluedStone Temple Pilots
2:10pm
I Will Not BowBreaking Benjamin
2:06pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses
3

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health
4

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep
5

Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska