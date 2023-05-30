KWHL KWHL Logo

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due To ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’

May 30, 2023 7:05AM AKDT
Celine Dion was heartbroken to share with fans she had to cancel the remaining tour dates on her schedule due to her battle with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’.  She shared her diagnosis publicly 5 months ago explaining spasms affect her daily life affecting her ability to walk and use her vocal cords.

She’s remaining committed to working toward being on stage again saying “I’m not giving up and I can’t wait to see all of you again!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

 

