Celine Dion Proves She’s Still Got Her Pipes Backstage At The Grammys
February 8, 2024 7:04AM AKST
Footage of Celine Dion belting out a song backstage at the Grammys prove she’s still got her golden pipes! She’s famously had to step away from performing as she battles a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Dion is hoping to be able to one day take the stage to perform again. She is giving fans a look at that battle in a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video, “I Am: Celine Dion”.