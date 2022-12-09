KWHL KWHL Logo

Celine Dion Shares Emotional Message About Her Rare Neurological Disease

December 9, 2022 12:13PM AKST
Share
Celine Dion Shares Emotional Message About Her Rare Neurological Disease

Celine Dion shared a heartbreaking message with fans updating followers on a recent health challenge she’s been facing.

She’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that is incurable, and is preventing her from singing “the way I used to.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Dion says the condition affects one in a million people and causes debilitating muscle spasms that keep her from walking and singing. While Dion hopes to return to the stage, the singer focuses on her health and will postpone her European tour stops that were slated to start in February.

Recently Played

Hail To The KingAvenged Sevenfold|
8:14pm
Last ResortPapa Roach|
8:11pm
BeguiledSmashing Pumpkins|
8:07pm
Through GlassStone Sour|
8:03pm
EpicFaith No More|
7:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer
2

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
3

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Teaser Trailer
4

Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
5

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together