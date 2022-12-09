Celine Dion Shares Emotional Message About Her Rare Neurological Disease

Celine Dion shared a heartbreaking message with fans updating followers on a recent health challenge she’s been facing.

She’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that is incurable, and is preventing her from singing “the way I used to.”

Dion says the condition affects one in a million people and causes debilitating muscle spasms that keep her from walking and singing. While Dion hopes to return to the stage, the singer focuses on her health and will postpone her European tour stops that were slated to start in February.