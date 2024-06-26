Celine Dion Shares Heartbreaking Seizure In New Documentary

It’s hard to watch, but Celine Dion insisted her 10-minute seizure not be cut from her Prime Video documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion”.

She wanted the footage kept in to show viewers the reality of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. The seizure occurs just after a recording session for her new song, “Love Again”.

Director/producer Irene Taylor admitted it’s the most uncomfortable she’s ever felt, because she wasn’t sure she could keep rolling in the moment. But Dion gave her the strength to keep going.

She shared a rare night out with her 13-year-old sons seeing her favorite cellist, and what Stiff Person Syndrome has done to her singing voice.

“I Am: Celine Dion” is now streaming on Prime Video.