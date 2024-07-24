Celine Dion To Perform During the Olympics Opening Ceremony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Celine Dion will perform Friday during the Olympics opening ceremony. It’s not for free either, she’s being paid $2 million for one song! They’re also footing the bill for travel and accommodations for Celine and her family. A source says, quote, “They’re paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount.”

This will be Celine’s first performance since she stepped away from the stage in 2022, after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Here’s her stellar performance at the 1996 Olympic opening ceremony in Atlanta. David Foster appeared on stage with her. He also produced the song and wrote it with Babyface and Linda Thompson, Foster’s wife at the time.