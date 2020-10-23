      Weather Alert

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Oct 23, 2020 @ 11:00am

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
From tribal lands in the Southwest to storm-battered Louisiana, the U.S. Census Bureau did not achieve its goal of reaching 99% of households during the 2020 census. Census takers only reached 94% of households in parts of Louisiana. In the Navajo Nation capital of Window Rock, Arizona, census takers only reached 98.9%. Overall, the Census Bureau says it did reach 99.9% of the nation’s households — but in a nation of 330 million people, the missing .1% still represents hundreds of thousands of uncounted residents. In small cities, even handfuls of undercounted residents can make a big difference in the resources the communities receive. Community activists and civil rights groups say racial and ethnic minorities are historically undercounted.

