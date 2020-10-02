Challenger says Alaska’s US Rep. Young is ducking debates
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin is frustrated because she says incumbent Don Young, the longest-ever serving Republican in the body, has not agreed to participate in many debates or forums this fall. There are two debates between Galvin, an independent, and U.S. Rep. Don Young later this month. They both will also appear virtually at a chamber forum in Fairbanks. Galvin’s campaign says Young has declined to attend four other events in the weeks leading to the general election, and she says he’s dodging them because he doesn’t want to talk about the issues. Young’s campaign manager disputed those numbers, saying Young will participate in more than a half dozen events this month but didn’t provide details.