KWHL KWHL Logo

Charges Against Alec Baldwin To Be Dropped In “Rust” Shooting

April 21, 2023 2:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Looks like Alec Baldwin will escape charges in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. His attorneys said in a statement: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both looking at two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January with a maximum five years prison time if convicted. Prosecutors dropped firearm enhancement the next month, which reduced the maximum sentence to 18 months.

It’s not clear if the charges could be refiled, nor whether the charge would also be dropped against Gutierrez-Reed. Her attorneys said that they “fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”

Recently Played

Dead Dont DieShinedown|
8:13am
Hot For TeacherVan Halen|
7:45am
Hole In The SkyDelmag|
7:14am
Livin After MidnightJudas Priest|
6:13am
Change (in The House Of Flies)Deftones|
5:58am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges
2

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
3

Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building
4

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations
5

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois