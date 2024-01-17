KWHL KWHL Logo

Charity Customizes Songs For Kids Facing Medical and Emotional Challenges

January 17, 2024 7:15AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

John Beltzer founded The Songs of Love Foundation 27 years ago to uplift children and teenagers who are facing tough medical, physical or emotional challenges with personalized songs. It was inspired by his brother who developed schizophrenia and passed away 9 months later. His brother had written a song called “Songs of Love” three months before he died.

“It’s more than just a song they are getting, it’s truly like medicine”.

Recently Played

Kryptonite3 Doors Down
4:53am
Blood In The WaterAyron Jones
4:50am
Push ItStatic-x
4:47am
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
4:40am
Say It Aint SoWeezer
4:36am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cozy Up At A Lakers Game
2

Hero Dog Wakes Neighborhood With Barking Over Fire
3

Supreme Court denies Alaska’s bid to revive the copper and gold Pebble Mine proposal blocked by EPA
4

Royal Caribbean Set Sail On It’s World Cruise For Nine Months
5

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders