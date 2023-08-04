KWHL KWHL Logo

Charlie Puth Teases New Song

August 4, 2023 2:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms.  He tweeted about it:

With his impressive track record of delivering emotional and catchy hits, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece from the talented artist.

Recently Played

Lowest In MeStaind
6:14am
Like A VillianBad Omens
5:56am
FamousPuddle Of Mudd
5:53am
1979Smashing Pumpkins
5:42am
Blood In The WaterAyron Jones
5:39am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
2

Alaska asks US Supreme Court to strike down the rejection of a proposed copper, gold mine
3

KWHL Presents Metallica at the Movies
4

Alaska board to weigh barring transgender girls from girls’ high school sports teams
5

Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake