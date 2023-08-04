Charlie Puth Teases New Song

Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms. He tweeted about it:

Something new called Lipstick pic.twitter.com/PkRc7OAq04 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 2, 2023

With his impressive track record of delivering emotional and catchy hits, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece from the talented artist.