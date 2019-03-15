Check Out Limp Bizkit Covering Nirvana With Marilyn Manson While Billy Corgan Watches

During Limp Bizkit’s original lineup reunion show in Los Angeles last night, Marilyn Manson and Billy Corgan were hanging out together and watching the show from the balcony. Fred Durst got Manson to sing along to “My Way” and a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box.”

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly also showed up for “My Generation.” Limp Bizkit then covered George Michael’s “Faith” and played a medley of Green Day’s “Brain Stew,” Pantera’s “Mouth For War,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls.” Sounds like it was an awesome show.