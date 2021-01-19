Check Out Metallica’s First Business Card

Metallica’s original bassist Rob McGovney posted the bands very first business card, because nothing says metal like Helvetica font.
Original Metallica business card. The phone number was the one I had in my bedroom in 1979. I moved to our rental house two doors down in 1981 and took the number with me. That house was where Metallica started. I lived in a condo 1983-1987 and had that same number. pic.twitter.com/0pvaZVxEtp
— Ron McGovney (@RonMcGovney) January 17, 2021
Original Metallica business card. The phone number was the one I had in my bedroom in 1979. I moved to our rental house two doors down in 1981 and took the number with me. That house was where Metallica started. I lived in a condo 1983-1987 and had that same number. pic.twitter.com/0pvaZVxEtp
— Ron McGovney (@RonMcGovney) January 17, 2021