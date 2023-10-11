Check Out This World Record Giant Pumpkin!

Calling this a#GoodNews because it’s a world record…also THE HYPE in this picture needs to be seen.

Gonna need some hype farming music for this….Minnesota horticulture teacher Travis Gienger was rolling to the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Moon Bay, California as the defending champ…and he did it again! Check out the excitement!

His world record winner weighs 2,749 pounds! His gigantic jack-o-lantern could make 687 pies. Gienger has been growing pumpkins for about 30 years, but this year he amped up watered his pumpkins up to 12 times a day and fertilized them more than he usually does. His effort paid off! “I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people’s faces and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town,” Gienger said. Oh and there’s prize money…$9 a pound which meant he took home $30,000 too!