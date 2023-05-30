KWHL KWHL Logo

Chef With A Knife Breaks Into Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home…While He’s There

May 30, 2023 6:27AM AKDT
Share
Benedict Cumberbatch at the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018. (Alpha Media images)

Bold move to break into an Avenger’s home, but that’s what a former chef of the Beaumont Hotel did. Benedict Cumberbatch aka “Doctor Strange” and his family were home in North London when 35-year-old Jack Bissell kicked his way through the front gate of the home allegedly shouting, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

Cumberbatch, his wife, Sophia Hunter, and their three children were reportedly in the home at the time of the break-in and could hear the intruder screaming outside. Bissell also reportedly took one of the family’s plants and threw it against the garden wall, and at one point ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it. He took off before police got there, but thanks to the spit on the intercom, they tracked him down and arrested him.  He was fined and hit with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Head Like A Hole (cover)Buckcherry
12:12pm
The Day I Tried To Live (cover)Between The Buried And Me
12:07pm
Would (cover)Korn
12:03pm
My Name Is HumanHighly Suspect
11:59am
Wicked WaysHalestorm
11:56am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Foo Fighters - Under You
2

Alaska court reconsiders 135-year sentence given to youngest girl ever convicted of murder in Alaska
3

Alaska lawmakers pass budget, ending special session in one day
4

Hollywood Insiders Think “The Flash” Will Save The DC Universe
5

Taylor-gating Is Getting As Big As The Show