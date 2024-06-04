KWHL KWHL Logo

Cheryl Burke Admits to “Showmances” And Advises Contestants To “Be Single”

June 4, 2024 7:58AM AKDT
Former Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke admits she had three “showmances” during her time on the show. “Be single if you do ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ That’s all, I’m saying,” Burke said on an episode of her podcast.

The intense rehearsal schedule meant the couples would spend an “insane” amount of time together. We’re talking 8 hours a day, 7 days a week for three months! “It’s an arranged marriage,” she told guest Dave Quinn. a People senior editor. “And it is black and white. Either love each other or hate each other for real.”

Burke and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence met in 2006 when his older brother, Joey, was a contestant on the hit ABC dance competition series. They began dating shortly after meeting but split following a year of dating. They eventually reconciled nine years later in 2017. They were married for 3  years.

