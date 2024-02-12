KWHL KWHL Logo

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Talks About Tense Moment With Travis Kelce

February 12, 2024 7:12AM AKST
Cameras caught a frustrated Travis Kelce yelling at Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, and it was an instantly memeable moment.

 

 

But what did Reid have to say about that exchange? “He came over and said, ‘sorry about that’ and gave me a hug. He just wants to be on the field. He just wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him.” 

Despite the coach being cool, Swifties are calling his behavior on national TV a giant red flag and many fans are calling for her to end it.

