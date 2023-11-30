KWHL KWHL Logo

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, And Eagles’ Jason Kelce Earn Billboard No. 1?

November 30, 2023 6:50AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Travis and Jason Kelce Earn Billboard No. 1 With Christmas Song ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’

Jason and Travis Kelce are excelling in more than football. The NFL brothers are now dominating music. The Kelce brothers’ llChristmas tune “Fairytale of Philadelphia” topped Billboard’s rock digital tune sales rankings and the holiday digital song sales chart.

After debuting at No. 2, the festive tune sold 4,500 copies in its second week.  During last week’s “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis thanked Taylor Swift fans worldwide for the song’s iTunes No. 1 status. “The Swifties came out,” said Jason.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” appears on “A Philly Special: Christmas Special,” featuring the Eagles’ Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

All sales from the December 1 album will benefit a Philadelphia charity. Is there anything these guys CAN’T do?! lol congrats!

