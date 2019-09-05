These 5 Chores Are Trying to Destroy Your Marriage
In a new survey done by Yelp the average American will spend 690 hours a year doing household chores. That sucks. And for those of us who can’t afford to pay someone to clean up it’s pretty common these hours scrubbing toilets and folding laundry can lead to fights between couples over when and who should be doing the work.
The Top 5 Chores Couples Fight About:
1. Washing the dishes and cleaning the kitchen
2. Doing laundry
3. Cleaning the bathroom
4. Sweeping and vacuuming
5. Cooking meals/grocery shopping
Surprisingly making the bed isn’t on the list.