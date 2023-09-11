KWHL KWHL Logo

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!

September 11, 2023 8:12AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

“Captain America” himself, Chris Evans, tied the knot over the weekend girlfriend Alba Baptista. Evans 42, exchanged vows with 26-year-old Baptista in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Many of his “Avengers” co-stars including Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. all grabbed dinner while in town for the wedding!

Margot Robbie and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also said to be in attendance. Congratulations to the happy couple!

