Chris Hemsworth Thinks The Last “Thor” Movie Was “Too Silly”

Chris Hemsworth thinks his last movie as Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder, may have been “too silly,” and he’s ready to switch gears. He says he wants “do some other stuff for a while” as an actor.

He talked to GQ about some of the critics who said the plot not compelling enough. “I think we just had too much fun,” he said. “It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… You just don’t know how people are going to respond.” His kids and their friends critiqued it: “‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

Does that mean he’s done with the character? No…he’s open to it if it’s a good storyline. Until then, you can see him next in Extraction 2 on Netflix June 16th!

MORE HERE