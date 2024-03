Can you imagine being in the Wiltern for Justin Timberlake’s “One Night Only” show in Los Angeles and out walks JC, Joey, Lance and Chris!!! SO FUN! Chris Kirkpatrick says when the five of them are together they fall right back into it.

He said the performance was definitely a “step in the right *NSYNC-touring-back-together direction.” WE HOPE SO! MAKE IT HAPPEN!