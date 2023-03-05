KWHL KWHL Logo

Chris Rock Doesn’t Hold Back On Will Smith And Wife Jada Pinkett Smith

March 5, 2023 11:46AM AKST
Chris Rock knew everyone across the globe that would be tuning in to his live-streamed comedy show Saturday night on Netflix would be waiting for what he would say about that Oscars slap nearly a year ago.

So he held it until the end of his “Selective Outrage” show…and he held NOTHING BACK. He used lots of profanity in his rant including their history. Pinkett Smith called for a boycott of the Oscars in 2016 during the #OscarsSoWhite scandal because Will wasn’t nominated for his movie Concussion…Rock went on to host that year. In his Oscars monologue that year, Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith, saying she can’t boycott something she wasn’t invited to.

Rock said Pinkett Smith hurt her husband way more than Will hurt Rock, and he tried to reach out to Smith after it went public his wife cheated on him. Will didn’t answer his call. Why has it taken him a year and a live-streamed comedy special to talk about it? He said, “because I was raised.” He added, “You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.” He dropped the mic and walked off after a standing ovation.

 

