KWHL KWHL Logo

Chris Rock Tells A Crowd He Turned Down Oscars Gig Next Year

August 30, 2022 4:11AM AKDT
Share

Chris Rock told a crowd in Phoenix on Sunday that he was asked to host the Oscars ceremony for next year, and he turned it down.

Rock joked during his stand-up set, according to the Arizona Republic, that returning to the Oscars stage would be like returning to the scene of a crime. And he made a reference to the OJ Simpson murder trial, saying that it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

Of he’s talking about getting slapped on stage by Will Smith earlier this year. That move got Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years. 

Rock also said he has since been offered the chance to appear in a Super Bowl commercial but, turned down that request as well.

The Academy does want to have a host for next year’s Oscars on March 12th of 2023, but it will be a while before any names are tossed out there. 

Recently Played

In BloomNirvana|
10:43am
DaylightShinedown|
10:39am
And So It Went (ft. Tom Morello)The Pretty Reckless|
10:35am
Keep AwayGodsmack|
10:24am
Living The DreamFive Finger Death Punch|
10:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
2

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
3

Islamic State ‘Beatle’ Sentenced To Life In Prison For U.S. Hostage Deaths
4

Officials: 3 Killed After Planes Collided In California
5

Eminem And Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up For The MTV VMAs