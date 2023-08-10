KWHL KWHL Logo

Chris Tucker Launching First Comedy Tour In A Decade

August 10, 2023 6:13AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Fresh off his big role in  “Air”, actor/comedian Chris Tucker will be performing in 30 cities on his first comedy tour in a decade. The Legend Tour 2023 kicks off in the fall and will hit Louisville, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, Toronto & more.

Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, August 10th (use access code TRACK), followed by a general on sale on Friday, August 11th via Ticketmaster.

