Chris Tucker Launching First Comedy Tour In A Decade

Fresh off his big role in “Air”, actor/comedian Chris Tucker will be performing in 30 cities on his first comedy tour in a decade. The Legend Tour 2023 kicks off in the fall and will hit Louisville, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, Toronto & more.

A Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, August 10th (use access code TRACK), followed by a general on sale on Friday, August 11th via Ticketmaster.