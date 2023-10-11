Christina Aguilera Kicks Of Vegas Residency On NYE

Christina Aguilera is the latest performer to take up residency in Las Vegas, and she’s kicking hers off on New Year’s Eve weekend! Her show will be at The Venetian’s “seductively cozy” Voltaire Belle De Nuit venue.

Christina Aguilera announces new residency in Las Vegas. The new series of shows are set to take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting New Year’s Eve weekend. pic.twitter.com/0OwhsveqGf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2023

She said, “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” It’s not her first residency…she had one four years ago.

More dates will be revealed this Friday, which is also when tickets for the New Year’s shows go on sale. Kylie Minogue also recently announced her first Vegas residency at the same venue starting on November 3rd.