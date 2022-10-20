KWHL KWHL Logo

Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New Video For “Beautiful”

October 20, 2022 6:37AM AKDT
Share
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New Video For “Beautiful”

Christina Aguilera just released a powerful new video for her 2002 hit “Beautiful”, demonstrating how social media can affect kids’ mental health. In the caption, she writes: Social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health. When you need a little more guidance and care to take charge of your mental health, these organizations are here for you:

International Mental Health Association: https://imha.ngo/

HelpGuide: http://www.helpguide.org/

Recently Played

BecomingVolbeat|
12:11pm
Black SheepDorothy|
12:08pm
AenimaTool|
12:02pm
Never Too LateThree Days Grace|
11:58am
BeguiledSmashing Pumpkins|
11:48am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

DJ Cummerbund - The Next Sickness
2

Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled
3

Anchorage High School Receives Arts Award
4

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
5

Alaska governor urges readiness ahead of storm