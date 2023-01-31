KWHL KWHL Logo

Cindy Williams Of “Laverne & Shirley” Passes At 75

January 31, 2023 7:30AM AKST
Share
Cindy Williams Of “Laverne & Shirley” Passes At 75

The children of Cindy Williams, Zak and Emily Hudson, revealed through a spokesperson that their beloved mom had passed away at the age of 75 after a brief illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege.”  She was best known as “Shirley” from “Laverne & Shirley” from 1976 to 1983, and also starred in “American Graffiti”.

Recently Played

Master Of PuppetsMetallica|
10:36pm
Separate Ways (worlds Apart) Feat Lzzy HaleDaughtry|
10:27pm
Fell On Black DaysSoundgarden|
10:23pm
Only Love Can Save Me NowThe Pretty Reckless|
10:19pm
Paranoid (crash & Burn)Pop Evil|
10:15pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
2

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
3

Alaska's Cold War Sleeper Spies - Past Frontier
4

Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack
5

Alec Baldwin Charged In Fatal “Rust” Set Shooting