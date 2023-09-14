KWHL KWHL Logo

Cinemark Theaters Offering Private Swiftie Parties For Eras Concert Movie

September 14, 2023 7:37AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Cinemark knows that Swifties are extra…so they are offering up the chance for Swifties to rent out entire movie theaters to watch the Eras Tour concert movie that opens October 13th. It’ll cost you $800 to have a ‘Private Swift Party’ (not including concessions) and will accommodate up to 40 people. “

The Eras Tour film is already shattering records with over $26 million in ticket presales, and industry experts think it could open with over $100 million. That would be unprecedented for a concert movie.

