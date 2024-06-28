KWHL KWHL Logo

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio

June 28, 2024 7:19AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Cirque du Soleil is jumping into film and TV with their own studio to create content based on their most popular stage shows. Kà, Love, and Mystère will all come to the screen, but first up is the water-themed show O. Ridley Scott will direct the show based on O, which is performed at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

If you’ve never seen it, the show happens above a 1.5 million-gallon pool of water and features synchronized swimming in a theater designed to mimic a 14th-century European opera house.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Make It All RightOffspring
6:06pm
When I'M Gone3 Doors Down
6:01pm
Molly (Sixteen Candles)Sponge
5:58pm
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
5:54pm
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
5:54pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49
2

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
3

Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A Movie Inspired By Her Guilty Pleasure
4

Alaska serial killer who admitted to killing five people has died in an Indiana prison
5

Anchorage woman found dead in home after standoff with police, SWAT team