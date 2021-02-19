Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — States slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another. Broken water pipes brought on by record-low temperatures have created a shortage of clean drinking water, shut down airports and left hospitals scrambling. Many people finally have electricity back after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. But now 7 million people in Texas have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it. Nearly all 161,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi, lost water service. And Memphis’ airport canceled flights due to water pressure issues.