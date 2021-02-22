      Weather Alert

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

Feb 22, 2021 @ 9:31am

By PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident. The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man. It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened. It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators. Another probe the state attorney general is looking at whether any criminal charges are warranted.

 

#Trending
New Mortal Kombat Movie Will Be Rated 'R'
UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
Some US cities record coldest weather in decades
Planned Parenthood sues to block South Carolina abortion ban
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars To Look For Signs of Ancient Life