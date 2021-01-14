      Weather Alert

Climate task force to tackle Sitka’s carbon footprint

Jan 14, 2021 @ 6:00am

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Elected officials and residents in Sitka have revived a decade-old task force to tackle climate change in the community. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the Sitka Assembly approved a new Climate Action Task Force in November. The group’s job is to develop a plan to address Sitka’s impact on the climate with affordable solutions that will inspire community involvement. The task force is a revival of a group that developed a climate action plan about 10 years ago. The group identified climate threats to Sitka and proposed actions the municipal government could take to reduce its carbon footprint.

 

#Trending
Best Weed PSA EVER!!!!
Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge
Democrats Plan ‘Lightning’ Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
‘Brian did his job’: Family remembers Capitol officer who died