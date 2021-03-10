Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: ‘Our hands are tied’
By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
Many U.S. health centers that serve agricultural workers across the nation are receiving COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government in a program created by the Biden administration. But in some states, farmworkers are not yet in the priority groups authorized to receive the shots. The federal vaccine came with a restriction: The health centers must follow state priorities. The situation troubles farmworkers and activists. Farmworkers run an elevated risk of getting infected because of their work conditions. Purdue University estimates a half-million people the agriculture industry have been infected and thousands have died.