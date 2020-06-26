Clothesline Project Car Wash for a Cause
Great event happening this weekend. Details below.
The Anchorage Airport Police and Fire is teaming up with Anchorage Cops 4 Community, for Car Wash For a Cause! Come out and support #NEWANDCOMFIES, this years Clothesline Project which will be held on August 8th at the Tikahtnu Center! Clothesline Project provides socks and underwear to families in need.
On June 27th, we’ll be washing cars and taking donations of new, still packaged socks and underwear sizes K-12th grade, from 12-3pm on the corner of Postmark Dr and Dehavilland Ave. (Across the street from the Post office). Monetary donations will go to purchase socks and underwear.
Rugged Brews Coffee will be at the event handing out free Black Rifle Coffee to people that attend. We will also be handing out “door prizes” to random cars getting their car washed. Come and get your car washed for a cause and chat with your local Police officers and fire fighters.
Rugged Brews donated coffee gift cards and bags of Black Rifle Coffee, there will also be a few other surprise gifts! See you all there!
A big thank you to our sponsors AutoZone, Walmart, and Rugged Brews!