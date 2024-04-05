Cloud Cover Could Make Seeing The Solar Eclipse Iffy

It’s a historic 4-minute event happening Monday April 8th…so what can you expect? A total eclipse happens when the Moon passes completely between the Sun and the Earth. First of all, if you want to see it, you’d better get proper eyewear. It will cause up to 4 minutes of complete darkness in some areas. The last time this happened was 2017, and we won’t see it again until 2044!

People on the edge of the “path of totality” may want to move a little close to the middle of it. The predicted edges aren’t exact, and could be off by a few hundred yards thanks to uncertainty in the Earth’s rotation . . . and because we don’t know exactly how big the Sun is. “Forbes” posted a list of 15 populated areas that could be affected, including parts of Austin, San Antonio, Cincinnati, and Toronto. Cloud cover could ruin it for a lot of people across the United States. (There’s a map that might also be helpful if you zoom in.) It’s hard to predict, but it’s looking pretty iffy in some spots.