Coast Guard cutter crew member dies in industrial accident

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – A crew member of the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory died in an industrial accident in Homer.

The crew member died after being struck Thursday by a crane that rolled over.

The Homer News reports Friday that the name and gender of the person killed were not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department emergency medical technicians responded to the crane accident shortly before 2 p.m. The crane tipped over in a buoy yard for the Hickory.

Assistant Chief Dan Miotke says medics treated and transported the victim to South Peninsula Hospital.

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com

