Coast Guard launches drug investigation at Kodiak base

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard is investigating possible illegal drug activity by agency personnel in Kodiak.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the agency has “proactively removed all of the members involved” from duty during the investigation.

Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Reichl says that means they will not be involved with security watches, pollution response or duties on aircraft, small boats or cutters.

Reichl says the investigation has been underway only for a short time and will continue for at least several weeks.

Personnel from a variety of units are being investigated. Reichl says the investigation is not affecting the agency’s ability to conduct search and rescue operations, operate small boats or maintain base security.

Reichl says if the investigation is prolonged, officials may seek assistance from other units.