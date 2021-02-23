      Weather Alert

Coast Guard opens hearing into 2019 sinking of crab boat

Feb 23, 2021 @ 11:15am

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard has opened an inquiry into the deadly sinking of the crab boat Scandies Rose in the Gulf of Alaska. Five of the boat’s seven crew members lost their lives when it overturned in heavy seas and freezing spray near Sutwick Island the night of Dec. 31, 2019. The Seattle Times reports that the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigations is holding a two-week public hearing in Edmonds, Washington, that will include testimony from the vessel’s co-owner, two survivors, former crew and naval architects. It’s aimed at finding a probable cause of the sinking, as well as recommendations for improving safety in the Alaska fleet that joins in winter harvests for snow and king crab.

 

