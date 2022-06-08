      Weather Alert

Coast Guard rescues 2 after plane crashes off Alaska island

Jun 8, 2022 @ 12:40pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from an island in Juneau, Alaska on Tuesday after their plane crashed in the water.

The two survivors were the only passengers aboard the privately-owned aircraft, the Coast Guard said. They were stable condition.

The two swam to Douglas Island when their plane crashed 100 feet (30 meters) from shore.

An Alaska Seaplanes aircraft spotted them, landed on the water nearby and provided first aid.

The Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish arrived with a small boat crew who transferred the two to an Alaska Wildlife Troopers boat for transport to paramedics.

The plane remains in the water and is slowly sinking. Coast Guard responders are working on a salvage plan with the plane’s owners.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

